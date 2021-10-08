Storm Team 11: Showers taper off this morning, redeveloping this afternoon and evening

Scattered Showers

After another soggy early morning, rain will lift northward out of the Tri-Cities early this morning, while additional scattered showers will redevelop later this afternoon into this evening. The best location for showers will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Temperatures remain mild with mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Drier Weekend Ahead

After a wet week, conditions dry out this weekend with just a few lingering showers Saturday mainly in the mountains. Sunday will be sunny with a warmer 80 degrees.

Fall Color Change

Look for peak color this weekend in the high elevations. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the weeks to come.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

