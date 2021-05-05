Storm Team 11: Showers linger this afternoon, cooler temperatures return

Scattered Showers Today

Expect a lingering, light showers this afternoon. A cold front will usher in cooler conditions starting this afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s in the mountains, upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Cooler Changes Ahead

Expect cooler conditions the next few days with temperatures in the mid 60’s Thursday, low 60’s Friday along with another chance for showers Friday morning.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday is looking cool with highs in the mid 60’s. Mother’s Day is warmer in the mid 70’s while showers will be developing during the afternoon and evening.