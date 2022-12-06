Showers Likely

Showers continue to move in and through our region this morning. Additional showers are likely on and off throughout the day. Be prepared for rain at any time. You can track the rain with the interactive radar tool

Soggy Set-up

Staying Wet Wednesday

More rain is likely Wednesday throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild with low to mid 60s.

Soggy through Friday

A cold front Friday will keep the scattered showers around with rain likely into the afternoon. Cooler and drier air moves in Friday night which will set up the weekend perfectly for December.

Rain Chances

Cooler Weekend

Dry conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday while temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook

