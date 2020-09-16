Storm Team 11: Showers from Sally tomorrow, big changes ahead

Tonight clouds will be increasing as well as rain chances. Showers will begin to move in from Sally late tonight. Low temperatures will be near 61 degrees.



Showers from Sally will continue throughout much of Thursday. There is a 70% chance of rain. Areas east of I-81 have the best chance at seeing more coverage in the rain. Highs tomorrow will be cooler under cloudy skies in the low 70s.



After Sally passes, a cold front also moves through. This may produce some showers very early Friday in the Appalachian mountains, but most will be dry. It will be a breezy day behind the front along with cooler temperatures. More clouds may be around than sunshine as the systems continue to slowly clear out east. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s for higher elevations and low 70s for Tri-Cities.



Expect a dry and cool weekend with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. Saturday looks to have more clouds around than Sunday.

The cool and dry conditions continue into the next work week.