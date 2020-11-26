Storm Team 11: Showers ending by Thanksgiving morning, mild and sunny

Good evening!



TONIGHT

Showers will continue this evening into the overnight. It will be mainly light, but some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s tonight.



THANKSGIVING

We wake up to a few showers and mostly cloudy skies early on Thanksgiving. The afternoon although is shaping up to be bright and mild as sunshine returns. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight Thursday, temperatures near 42 degrees.



BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday remains dry and mild. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 60s.



WEEKEND

The weekend remains mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Some showers try to move in late Sunday, but rain and even snow chances return for the next work week.



WINTER WEATHER NEXT WEEK?

Much colder air moves in next week along with moisture. Right now, it is looking like mainly rain on Monday. The rain switches to snow going into Tuesday. Snow showers look to hang around Tuesday and into Wednesday on the back end of the system. Little changes to the track of this system can change the forecast dramatically. If the system moves more north, we will see more rain. If the system moves more towards the south, we will see more snow. Stay with Storm Team 11 as we fine tune the details in the coming days!