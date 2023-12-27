Scattered showers end

Scattered light showers will be around mainly this morning, while conditions dry out this afternoon. Temperatures will trend cooler today with upper 50s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40s in the mountains.

Colder change later this week

Cooler air will build back into the region in the coming days with upper 40s Thursday, upper 30s Friday.

Winter weather

Snow showers will develop Friday into Saturday with minor accumulations possible. Given the trend in a weaker system, snow amounts will be mainly confined to the higher elevations in our region. Snow accumulations in the Blue Ridge Mountains will range from 1 to 2 inches between Friday into Saturday. Tri-Cities may only see a light dusting in spots.

Colder start to the New Year

The end of 2023 will be colder with high temperatures in the 40s Sunday afternoon. A clipper system will bring back the chance for rain and snow showers Monday, with mainly snow showers Tuesday with some possible accumulations.

