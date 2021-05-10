Storm Team 11: Showers end this morning, cloudy and cool this afternoon

Morning Showers

Showers will continue to move through this morning, drying out this afternoon thanks to another cool front passing through. As the air dries out, we may see some late-day sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, mid-50s in the mountains.

Drying Out Tuesday

Get ready to enjoy a nice-looking Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains.

Rain Mid-Week

Rain is back Wednesday with a fast-moving system expected to bring scattered showers Wednesday morning. Conditions will dry out during the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 60s.

Weekend Warm-Up

After a week’s worth of below-average temperatures, get ready for some warmer weather this weekend with highs closer to average in the mid-70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday.

