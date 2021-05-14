Storm Team 11: Showers around today, sunshine for Saturday

FEW SHOWERS TODAY

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Some showers will be around today, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The first half of the weekend will be sunny and mild with a high near 73 degrees on Saturday. Rain is back on Sunday. There is a 50% chance of showers with a high near 70 degrees.



NEXT WEEKA rainy pattern begins on Sunday and continues through much of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as temperatures warm into the 70s and even 80s.

