Storm Team 11: Showers around this morning, cooler and breezy



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Showers will be around this morning. Good news is best rain chances are this morning. Sunshine and passing clouds will be around the rest of the day. It will be breezy today and tomorrow. High temperatures today will be cool in the 60s. Tomorrow will be warmer with a high near 78 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers for Mother’s Day with best rain chances closer to the evening hours.

COOLER TEMPERATURES

After a brief warm up to near average temperatures Sunday and Monday, cooler air returns next week with high temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

FEW MORE CHANCES FOR RAIN NEXT WEEK

Another round at rain will return Monday. We dry out Tuesday and Wednesday before the next system returns Thursday.