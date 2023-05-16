Severe Storms Likely
We have a significant severe weather threat this afternoon and evening with isolated severe storms midday into early afternoon, widespread severe likely from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hail and damaging winds are likely, while an isolated tornado is possible. Tornado potential will be the highest in northern areas of SW Virginia and along the KY/VA border.
Milder Change mid-week
Weather conditions will be quite refreshing with much lower humidity and milder temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
High temperatures will remain mild through the end of the week with mid 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.
Next System
Another cold front is expected Saturday with widespread rain likely. Temperatures will be mild with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.
Sunday is looking very mild with some sunshine and mid 70’s.
