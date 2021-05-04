Storm Team 11: Severe Storm Threat Today

Severe Weather Threat Today

The atmosphere is very unstable today which will support two different rounds of severe weather. Given our current conditions, showers and storms just to our west are likely to fizzle this morning, although some areas west of the Tri-Cities could see some rain through mid-morning. A greater threat for storms comes around midday into early this afternoon. This 1st round of storms could produce hail, high winds and an isolated tornado.

Conditions will settle mid to late this afternoon, and the amount of sunshine will determine the severity of the 2nd round of storms which is likely later this evening from around 8pm to midnight.

Cooler Mid-Week Changes

A cold front will usher in cooler conditions Wednesday while showers are expected to linger through the morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60’s in the higher elevations, near 70 in the Tri-Cities.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday is looking good with some sunshine and highs near 70. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP

Google Play

Apple Store