Severe Storm Risk this Afternoon

Windy and warm this morning into early this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s, getting close to record highs for the third day in a row.

A line of storms will be moving through the region, early to mid-afternoon in Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, mid to late afternoon in the Tri-Cities into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Given the unstable conditions, severe storms will be possible as a squall line moves through. Damaging wind over 60 mph is the greatest risk with this line. Severe threat quickly diminishes this evening.

March-like change is back

Back to seasonal temperatures with sunshine and mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Another rainmaker quickly returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday with rain likely.

Soggy end to the work week

Another system moves in and will bring widespread rain to the region late Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be milder with mid 60s.

Wintry Weekend

Colder air quickly returns Saturday morning with a change to snow showers. Conditions will be blustery and cold with highs in the 30s to near 40. Low temperatures Saturday night will dip into the teens to low 20s.

