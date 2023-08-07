Severe Storm Risk Today
Monday will start off muggy with dry conditions around the region. This afternoon, scattered storms will likely develop early to mid-afternoon across Kentucky, then move in and through the Tri-Cities mid to late this afternoon into early this evening.
Given the very unstable atmosphere, widespread severe storms are looking more likely during the afternoon. Damaging winds, hail and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible with any storm.
Storm risk will end this evening.
Pleasant Change Tomorrow
Very nice weather changes will come on Tuesday with lower humidity and very comfortable temperatures. With a mostly sunny sky and upper 70’s to low 80’s, Tuesday will be near perfect.
Next Weather Maker
Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday into Thursday afternoon with rain and storms likely.
Weekend Outlook
Seasonal summer weather is expected with mid 80’s for highs along with a slight chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.
