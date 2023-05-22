Seasonal Monday

Enjoy a pleasantly cool morning with 40’s to low 50’s. The rest of the day will be pleasant with some passing clouds and seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Pleasantly Mild

Conditions remain very pleasant with mainly dry conditions through the weekday. High temperatures will range from around 80 in the Tri-Cities to the low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Highs

Memorial Day Weekend

An upper-level low pressure system will hang around the region this weekend leading to scattered showers along with cooler than average conditions.

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday: Scattered showers with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Sunday: Scattered showers with low to mid 70’s, 60’s in the mountains.

Monday: Scattered showers with low 70’s, 60’s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

