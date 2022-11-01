Forecast
Seasonal Today
Weather conditions will remain mostly cloudy and seasonal today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.
Late Week Warm-Up
Don’t put away the shorts just yet as a warming trend will have us enjoying the 70s and sunshine Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be approaching the mid-70s.
Warm Weekend
Weather conditions will be breezy and warm Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with generally a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be cloudier in the mountains.
Near Record Highs early next week
The weather pattern will continue to favor near-record temperatures with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.
