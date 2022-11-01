Forecast

Seasonal Today

Weather conditions will remain mostly cloudy and seasonal today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Late Week Warm-Up

Don’t put away the shorts just yet as a warming trend will have us enjoying the 70s and sunshine Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be approaching the mid-70s.

Forecast Highs

Warm Weekend

Weather conditions will be breezy and warm Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with generally a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be cloudier in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Near Record Highs early next week

The weather pattern will continue to favor near-record temperatures with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Above Average Temperatures

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP