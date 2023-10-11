Seasonal Day

Temperatures are expected to be near seasonal averages today with 40s this morning and near 70 this afternoon.

Warm end of the week

Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday with highs nearing 80. Temperatures stay warm through Friday with upper 70s.

Wet and Cool Weekend

A cold front arrives Saturday delivering a chance for scattered showers as well as cooler change for the rest of the weekend.

Cooler conditions will settle in on Sunday with a cool November-like chill. Temperatures will be chilly with low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains, with near peak color above 4000ft. Overall peak color in the mountains is expected next week.

