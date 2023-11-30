Seasonal Change

Conditions will feel more like late November as we quickly warm out of the 20s and into the 40’s this morning, mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Next system

Moisture spreads back into the region Friday morning which will translate into scattered showers during the day. Rain amounts will be light with mainly light rain across the region. Showers will taper off during the afternoon.

Wet and mild weekend

A secondary system looks to be more impactful in our region this weekend which means a higher chance of rain. Scattered showers will develop and move into our area Saturday morning with additional scattered showers possible Saturday afternoon.

Sunday another system develops and will offer some scattered showers Sunday.

