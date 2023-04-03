Late Afternoon Showers

Enjoy a quiet Monday morning with some sunshine and seasonal 30’s and 40’s. Clouds thicken up throughout the day with some rain showers possible this late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Summer Warmth

Temperatures warm nicely on Tuesday with highs approaching the upper 70’s to near 80. Wednesday looks even warmer with low 80’s.

High Temperatures Tuesday

High Temperatures Wednesday

Next Weather Maker

A cold front arrives Thursday which means widespread rain likely Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60’s.

Rain Chances

Easter Weekend

Saturday is seasonal with upper 60’s along with a few showers possible. Sunday looks like Saturday with upper 60’s along with a few showers possible. At this point, the best chance for rain stays south of our region this weekend.

Weekend Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App