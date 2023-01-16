Quiet Monday
After a cold morning, temperatures will be on the rise through the morning with temperatures in the mid 40’s midday. A mostly cloudy sky will limit the afternoon warmth with highs near 50.
Wet Tuesday
Widespread showers are expected Tuesday morning, ending midday Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 50’s.
Mild mid-week
A warming trend continues Wednesday with some sunshine along with warmer low to mid 60’s.
Wet Thursday
An active weather pattern means more rain Thursday and mild upper 50’s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday looks good with some sunshine and low 50’s. Sunday looks wet with rain and some storms during the afternoon.
