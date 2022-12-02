Seasonal Friday
After another cold start, conditions remain quiet through the day with temperatures back in the 50s, making this a seasonal finish to the work week.
Saturday showers
Showers will develop early Saturday morning, becoming scattered through the region. The best time for wet weather will be Saturday morning through midday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50’s.
Dry Sunday
Looks like the weather will remain mostly dry Sunday with highs in the mid 50’s.
Wet Weather Returns
Rain becomes likely again next week with widespread rain Tuesday. Additional showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday along with temperatures in the 50’s to near 60.
