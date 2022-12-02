Seasonal Friday

After another cold start, conditions remain quiet through the day with temperatures back in the 50s, making this a seasonal finish to the work week.

Friday Forecast

Saturday showers

Showers will develop early Saturday morning, becoming scattered through the region. The best time for wet weather will be Saturday morning through midday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wet Saturday

Dry Sunday

Looks like the weather will remain mostly dry Sunday with highs in the mid 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Wet Weather Returns

Rain becomes likely again next week with widespread rain Tuesday. Additional showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday along with temperatures in the 50’s to near 60.

7 Day Forecast

