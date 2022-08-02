Forecast

Afternoon Storms

A storm complex remains to our west and will not have a direct impact on our region. With that said, our rain chances are much lower than previously expected.

Tuesday Forecast

This morning will be pleasant followed by a seasonal afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Some storms will develop during the heating of the day but will remain very scattered.

Forecast Today

More heat mid-week

Summer heat is coming back with temperatures approaching 90 on Wednesday. Rain and storms will be very limited with isolated storms possible on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Unsettled weather late week

Storm risk returns Thursday with scattered storms during the afternoon. An approaching frontal boundary is expected to increase our rain and storm risk Friday and into the weekend while also raising the risk of flooding. Given the heavy rain risk, the overall flood risk will be monitored over the next few days.

Thursday Forecast

7 Day Forecast

