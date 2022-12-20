Quiet and Cold Today

Temperatures remain seasonal Tuesday with the mid-40s in the Tri-Cities and upper 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Rain to Snow Thursday Night

Scattered showers will be around the region Thursday, becoming likely Thursday evening. An arctic front will sweep into the region leading to a drastic drop in temperatures followed by a quick change to snow. A quick accumulation of 1 to 2 inches looks probable. Given the drastic drop in temperatures, any moisture could freeze making for icy road conditions Friday morning.

Winter Weather

Dangerously Cold Friday

Snow quickly ends early Friday, but the dangerously cold conditions are just setting in. Temperatures will drop into the teens in the Tri-Cities, with single-digit temperatures in the mountains. Strong winds of 10 mph to 30 mph will produce wind chill values of 5 above zero to 15 below zero.

Arctic Cold

Christmas Weekend

Christmas Eve remains dangerously cold with mid to upper teens along with wind chills 5 above zero to 10 to 15 below zero.

Christmas Day, the arctic chill continues with temperatures in the single digits during the morning, upper teens to near 20 during the afternoon.

Holiday Weekend

7 Day Forecast

