Seasonal Today
Clearing will come this afternoon with seasonal temperaturs in the 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the higher elevations. With a clear sky tonight, lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.
Next Weather Maker
Another soggy set-up is coming mid-week with widespread rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible.
At this point, flood risk is low with an overall marginal risk for flooding.
Winter Cold This Weekend
Winter cold makes a comeback this weekend with blustery and cold conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the 30s in the Tri-Cities along with wind chills in the 20’s. Flurries will be possible on Saturday with light snow showers in the mountains.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP