Seasonal Today  

Clearing will come this afternoon with seasonal temperaturs in the 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the higher elevations. With a clear sky tonight, lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.  

Monday Forecast
Highs Today

Next Weather Maker 

Another soggy set-up is coming mid-week with widespread rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible. 

Wet Weather Mid-Week

At this point, flood risk is low with an overall marginal risk for flooding.  

Winter Cold This Weekend 

Winter cold makes a comeback this weekend with blustery and cold conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the 30s in the Tri-Cities along with wind chills in the 20’s. Flurries will be possible on Saturday with light snow showers in the mountains.  

Weekend Outlook
7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App