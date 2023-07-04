Happy July 4th
Conditions dry out today with only a stray storm or two this afternoon. That means lots of sunshine and hot temperatures with mid to upper 80’s Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.
Next Weather Maker
Our next chance for widespread rain will be Friday as a cold front settles into the region.
Weekend Outlook
This weekend is looking seasonal with temperatures in the 80’s along with some scattered showers and storms each afternoon.
