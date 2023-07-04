Happy July 4th

Conditions dry out today with only a stray storm or two this afternoon. That means lots of sunshine and hot temperatures with mid to upper 80’s Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Next Weather Maker

Our next chance for widespread rain will be Friday as a cold front settles into the region.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

This weekend is looking seasonal with temperatures in the 80’s along with some scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Weekend Weather

7 Day Forecast

