Seasonable Summer Weather

Nice seasonal day with some hazy sunshine along with temperatures in the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon into this evening.

Highs Today

Rising Chance for Storms

A series of storm complexes will evolve over the next several days giving us a daily dose of heavy downpours and gusty winds. Wednesday and Thursday look like the best days for seeing widespread showers and storms.

Rising Storm Chances

Weekend Outlook

Seasonable summer weekend ahead with isolated storms along with mid to upper 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

