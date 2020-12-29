Storm Team 11: Seasonable tomorrow, warming up by New Year’s Eve

Good evening,

We will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 29 degrees. Patchy freezing fog may be around overnight into tomorrow morning. 

Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 46 degrees. Tomorrow night we near 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday with a high near 52 degrees.

Rain returns as we end 2020 and begin 2021. Right now, rain looks to move in later in the day on New Year’s Eve. Waves of heavy pockets of rain will be possible through New Year’s Day. Rainfall amounts look to be up to an inch around the Tri-Cities and up to 2″ in western NC.

