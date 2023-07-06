Few Scattered P.M. T-showers

A seasonable summer pattern continues today hot and humid conditions with a few scattered showers and storms developing late this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 70’s in the mountains to the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Next Weather Maker

The next good chance for rain is favoring the weekend with widespread rain and storms expected late Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking hot and humid with rain and storms building into the region Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Next Rainmaker

A secondary system will develop Sunday evening into Sunday night with another round of rain and storms.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App