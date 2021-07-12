Storm Team 11: Seasonable summer day with developing scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Few A.M. Showers, P.M. Scattered Storms

Enjoying another beautiful summer morning with mild 60’s across the region. A few spotty showers will be passing by, while our best time for rain comes mid to late this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms mean not everyone will get wet all at once, but we can expect developing showers and storms into this evening.

A Scattered Storm Threat Continues

Our weather pattern will favor additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening with a slightly better chance of getting wet. Our chance for rain goes down somewhat Wednesday with still some scattered showers and storms.

Plenty of Summer Sunshine

Less rain is expected later this week which means plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain hot with upper 80’s during the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Chance for scattered showers and storms will be rising into the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP