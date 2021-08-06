Storm Team 11: Seasonable summer day with a late day storm possible

Seasonable Summer Heat

Seasonable weather continues today with another perfect August summer day here in Appalachia. From mild this morning to hot temperatures this afternoon, highs will be approaching the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains along with a late day shower or storm possible.

Weekend Outlook

Another system moving through Saturday will increase our chance for scattered showers and storms. Best timing for rain looks to be anywhere from mid to late morning through late afternoon as developing showers and storms will become scattered through the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday. Sunshine and hot temperatures will dominate Sunday with highs near 90 along with just a stray mountain storm.

Next Week

Summer heat returns and is here to stay with temperatures approaching 90 just about every day next week. Isolated storms are possible early in the week, followed by a daily dose of scattered showers and storms each afternoon.