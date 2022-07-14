Seasonal Summer Day
Watch out for areas of fog early on; otherwise, enjoy a nice seasonal summer day with sunshine and mid-80s.
Seasonal Weather Continues
No big changes are expected the next few days with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along with just a stray storm primarily in the mountains.
Weekend Outlook
A slight increase in afternoon storm chances is expected Saturday into Sunday, but overall, a nice summer weekend with mid to upper 80s.
