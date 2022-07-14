Seasonal Summer Day 

Watch out for areas of fog early on; otherwise, enjoy a nice seasonal summer day with sunshine and mid-80s.  

Thursday Forecast

Seasonal Weather Continues 

No big changes are expected the next few days with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along with just a stray storm primarily in the mountains.   

Friday’s High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook 

A slight increase in afternoon storm chances is expected Saturday into Sunday, but overall, a nice summer weekend with mid to upper 80s.  

Rain Chances
Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP 

Storm Team 11 Weather App