Storm Team 11: Seasonable start to June with afternoon highs in upper 70s

Seasonable Day

We are off to a beautiful and seasonable start to the month of June with milder conditions this morning. This afternoon will be seasonable as well with highs nearing 80. Clouds are expected to roll in today, becoming mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible over the Cumberland Plateau in parts of eastern and southeastern Kentucky, but most of the Tri-Cities remain dry.

Rising Rain Threat

Moisture returns over the next few days with some late-day showers and storms possible Wednesday. Rain and storms will become widespread Thursday, with additional rain and storms likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

Warm Weekend Ahead

Our first weekend of June will feel just like it should this time of year, with highs in the low to mid-80s with spotty storms Saturday, and a slightly better chance for rain Sunday.

