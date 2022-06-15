Record Heat

We kick off our Wednesday with warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the 70s along with high humidity levels. Don’t expect any relief today with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s by midday, and into record levels this afternoon in the mid-90s. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105.

Forecast

Weekday Storm Risk

Scattered storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Scattered storms are expected Friday as a cold front moves through.

Rain chances

Relief this Weekend

Saturday and Sunday are both looking very nice with seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s along with cooler lows in the 50s.

Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP