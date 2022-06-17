Strong to severe storms

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon and early this evening with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The best time will be from lunchtime to dinnertime.

There is a slight risk for severe weather which means the potential for scattered strong to severe storms. Be sure to be storm aware during this afternoon with our Storm Team 11 Weather App.

Friday Storm Potential

Relief this Weekend

Talk about perfect timing for a refreshing change. This weekend is looking amazing with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains. Low temperatures will be cool with low to mid 50’s.

Cooler Weekend Changes

Heat Returns Next Week

Summer heat returns next week with low to mid 90’s Tuesday, and mid 90’s Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast

