Storm Team 11: Scattered storms tonight, rain chances continue to increase

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Good evening!



Scattered storms are possible tonight. We will be partly cloudy overnight with a low near 63 degrees.



More coverage in showers and storms is in the forecast for tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in store with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.



Tomorrow night, any scattered storms will begin to wind down as temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s.



Expect more of the same on Thursday, with a 50% chance of storms and highs in the low 80s.



Friday looks to be the most unsettled day, with widespread scattered showers and storms as a system from the south moves up into our region. We return to a more summer-like pattern with afternoon storms for the weekend as high pressure builds in.



Have a great evening!