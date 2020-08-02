Storm Team 11: Scattered storms today, greater rain chances tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Good morning,



There is a 50% chance of showers and storms today, best chances will be east of I-81. Some of these storms may produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. If you are not seeing the rain, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.



Overnight, isolated showers and storms are possible with a low near 68 degrees.



Tomorrow all of us will likely see rain. There is a 70% change of rain as moisture increases thanks to a system moving in from the northwest and Isaias approaching the Carolinas. Heavy rainfall is possible at times. The more east you are, the more rain you will see. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.



The rest of the work week we hold on to a more typical summer-like pattern with afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 80s.



Have a great day!