Storm Team 11

Monday, August 31, 2020

Scattered showers and storms will be around this evening and some may even linger into the overnight. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The threat of scattered showers and storms continues every day through the end of the work week. By Labor Day weekend, some drier air will move in.