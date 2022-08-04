Afternoon Storms

Conditions remain mild with 60s early, low to mid 80s midday, near 90 mid-afternoon. Scattered storms are likely to develop around the region with heavy downpours likely in spots as slow-moving storms tap into plentiful amounts of moisture. Flooding in possible in isolated areas today.

Thursday Forecast

Widespread storms Friday

Storms will likely develop Friday afternoon and evening with a widespread coverage of showers and storms. Once again, flooding is possible where slow-moving storms produce heavy rain.

Friday Forecast

Continued heavy downpours this weekend

Scattered storms will continue developing Saturday and Sunday with heavy downpours likely. The flood risk continues for the region given the potential for heavy rain in a short period of time.

Flood Risk Saturday

7 Day Forecast

