Storm Team 11: Scattered snow showers around today

Good morning,



Scattered snow showers will be around throughout today. Quick accumulations may be possible within these showers as they pass by. Higher elevations may see up to 2-4″ inches of accumulation while the Tri-Cities may see up to 1″, maybe 2″, in some spots. The accumulations will be scattered as the snow showers are. It will be blustery today. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s with winds around 5-15 mph from the southwest.



Tonight, snow showers continue as temperatures fall to 26 degrees.



Tomorrow, the potential of snow showers continues. High temperatures remain in the 30s.



More snow showers will be around Monday with temperatures once again in the 30s. We will be drier Tuesday and Wednesday before the next weather maker moves in.



Have a great weekend!