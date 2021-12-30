Storm Team 11: Scattered showers with periods of heavy rain expected overnight – Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday

Good Wednesday evening! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Steady temperature around 52. Calm wind. Rain chance 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Friday Night: Showers before 10 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 pm and 4 am, then showers after 4 am. Low around 54. Calm wind. Rain chance 80%.



New Year’s Day: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 am. High near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 90%.



Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 90%.



Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 60%.



Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Precipitation chance 40%.



Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.



Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Have an amazing rest of your evening.