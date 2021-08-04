Storm Team 11: Scattered showers will linger much of the day

Scattered Showers Today

Showers will remain scattered this morning as well as this afternoon, although not everyone will get wet today. Interactive radar is available here. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Summer Heat Returns

Temperatures will be on the rise the next few days with more sunshine and less rain. Highs will be in the mid 80’s Thursday and Friday along with an isolated storm possible.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers and storms will be around Saturday as another rainmaker passes by. The heat is on for Sunday with highs approaching 90.