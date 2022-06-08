Scattered showers, evening storm risk

Spotty showers will be possible this morning, becoming more scattered during the afternoon, especially over the higher elevations. A storm risk increases late this evening into the overnight hours with the potential for scattered strong to severe storms. Storm risk ends overnight. Track rain and storms with our interactive radar

Wednesday Forecast

Nicer end to the week

Conditions dry out Thursday with a beautiful June day with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. A few scattered showers will be back late Friday afternoon.

Rain chances

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, while conditions look very nice on Sunday. Summer heat makes a comeback early next week.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP