Scattered showers, evening storm risk
Spotty showers will be possible this morning, becoming more scattered during the afternoon, especially over the higher elevations. A storm risk increases late this evening into the overnight hours with the potential for scattered strong to severe storms. Storm risk ends overnight. Track rain and storms with our interactive radar
Nicer end to the week
Conditions dry out Thursday with a beautiful June day with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. A few scattered showers will be back late Friday afternoon.
Weekend Outlook
Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, while conditions look very nice on Sunday. Summer heat makes a comeback early next week.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP