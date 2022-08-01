Flash Flood Warning

There is a Flash Flood Warning issued for northern Buchanan County and southern West Virginia until 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Scattered T-Showers

Expect scattered showers to redevelop with some heavy downpours possible. The overall flood risk is low, but any heavy rain that does develop could trigger flooding given the recent heavy rain.

A storm complex is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. It does look like the flood risk increases given the widespread heavy rain moving into the region. The exact timing and location are still questionable, but flooding will certainly be possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

Less rain, more heat mid-week

We can expect a brief change in our weather pattern that will lower our rain chances, while more sunshine means higher temperatures mid-week.

Rain Chances

Unsettled weather late week

Another round of rain is likely Thursday. Rain and storms continue Friday with a soggy finish to the work week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP