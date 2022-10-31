Scattered Showers
Showers continue to move in and through the region this morning. Track here
Keep your umbrella nearby today as showers will remain scattered through midday and continue to move through the region this afternoon.
The good news is most of the rain will be out of here by this evening with just some spotty showers.
Mild next few days
Conditions will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday with some spotty showers. Wednesday weather conditions remain mild with mid to upper 60’s.
Warm end of the week
Get ready for an unseasonably warm set-up by the end of the week with warm mid 70’s.
