Scattered Showers

Showers continue to move in and through the region this morning. Track here

Monday Forecast

Keep your umbrella nearby today as showers will remain scattered through midday and continue to move through the region this afternoon.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast

The good news is most of the rain will be out of here by this evening with just some spotty showers.

Mild next few days

Conditions will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday with some spotty showers. Wednesday weather conditions remain mild with mid to upper 60’s.

High Temperatures

Warm end of the week

Get ready for an unseasonably warm set-up by the end of the week with warm mid 70’s.

7 Day Forecast

