Scattered Showers Today

Scattered showers are expected to become more scattered late afternoon and evening. Temperatures are milder with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the mountains. Latest radar is available here

Chilly Weekend

The coolest weather of the season is coming this weekend with highs mainly in the upper 50’s to low 60’s Saturday in the Tri-Cities, near 50 in the mountains. Low temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30’s Saturday night in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 30’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Fall color has been slow to change thus far but expect fall color change to accelerate into next week given the cooler conditions this weekend.

Peak color in the mountains is about 1 to 2 weeks away. Peak color in the Tri-Cities is still a few weeks away.

