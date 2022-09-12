Rain Likely

Scattered showers will be around especially this morning. Additional showers are possible this afternoon but becoming less likely thanks to drier air moving in. Temperatures remain mild with mainly 70’s. Latest radar is here

Monday Forecast

Fall-like change

Tuesday will be a perfect fall day with an extra morning chill as temperatures start out in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains. A mostly sunny sky means a mild finish with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast

Perfect mid-September weather

Weather conditions remain ideal for much of the week with cool mornings in the 50’s followed by mostly sunny and warm afternoons with highs in the 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Weekend Outlook

The weather will be mostly sunny and warm in the mid 80’s, while overnight lows remain nice and cool with mid 50’s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP