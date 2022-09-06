Scattered showers

Showers are developing Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will be possible at any time today. Latest radar is available here

Tuesday Forecast

Any heavy persistent downpours could lead to isolated flooding. A slight risk for flooding includes SW Virginia and eastern Kentucky. A marginal risk includes the Tri-Cities. Best time for possible flooding will be late this afternoon and evening.

Flood Risk

Wet Wednesday

Showers will remain scattered throughout the day Wednesday. It will not be a washout but occasionally wet during the day.

Wet Weekend

Showers will be developing on Saturday, becoming more widespread on Sunday. Conditions overall are looking increasingly wet during the weekend. There remains some uncertainty with the exact timing of the wettest part of the weekend, but certainly plan on seeing a good soaking sometime this weekend.

7 Day Forecast

