Forecast

Scattered T-Showers

Scattered showers continue to develop this morning around the Tri-Cities, so expect some passing showers the next few hours. Latest radar is here

Scattered showers will taper off this afternoon allowing for sunshine and seasonal upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Another storm system approaches our region tonight, giving us another round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. The overall severe risk is low, but an isolated severe storm is not out of the question.

Wednesday Storm Risk

The heat is on

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote a heat wave for the Tri-Cities beginning Friday with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

The heat intensifies this weekend with mid 90’s. Heat index values will be closer to 100 Saturday and Sunday

Heat Wave this Weekend

Next Week

Conditions stay hot and humid into next week with only isolated storms Monday, scattered showers and storms Tuesday.

