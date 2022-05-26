Forecast

Scattered showers, afternoon/evening storm risk

Scattered showers continue to drift through the region this morning. You can track the rain with our interactive radar.

Rain Chances Today

Additional scattered showers will be moving in and through the region midday and into mid-afternoon. This evening a storm risk increases for western and southwestern North Carolina, as well as eastern and northern areas of Kentucky. The Tri-Cities are not at risk for severe storms today but could see some heavier downpours this evening through tonight.

Thursday Forecast

Scattered Showers Linger Friday

Expect rain early Friday morning followed by additional scattered showers lingering into the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

The weather is looking good for the weekend with some lingering clouds Saturday, but expect a brighter and warmer Sunday. Highs will be mild Saturday with mid-70s, but the heat is on for Sunday with mid-80s.

Holiday Weekend

Memorial Day

Enjoy a sunny and hot Monday with upper 80’s.

Seven-day Forecast

