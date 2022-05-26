Forecast
Scattered showers, afternoon/evening storm risk
Scattered showers continue to drift through the region this morning. You can track the rain with our interactive radar.
Additional scattered showers will be moving in and through the region midday and into mid-afternoon. This evening a storm risk increases for western and southwestern North Carolina, as well as eastern and northern areas of Kentucky. The Tri-Cities are not at risk for severe storms today but could see some heavier downpours this evening through tonight.
Scattered Showers Linger Friday
Expect rain early Friday morning followed by additional scattered showers lingering into the afternoon.
Weekend Outlook
The weather is looking good for the weekend with some lingering clouds Saturday, but expect a brighter and warmer Sunday. Highs will be mild Saturday with mid-70s, but the heat is on for Sunday with mid-80s.
Memorial Day
Enjoy a sunny and hot Monday with upper 80’s.
DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP