Storm Team 11: Scattered showers this morning

Wet Morning

Scattered showers will be around this morning with the best time for rain in the Tri-Cities now through midday. Scattered showers shift into the mountains this afternoon while some sunshine will brighten up the afternoon in the Tri-Cities.

Soggy Days Ahead

Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, with more rounds of rain and storms Wednesday.

The wettest part of the week appears to be Thursday into Friday with widespread rain likely around the region.

Drier Weekend Ahead

Conditions are expected to dry out Saturday morning, with abundant sunshine Sunday afternoon. With more sunshine, temperatures will warm closer to 80.

Fall Color Change

Peak color is expected this week across the high elevations. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the weeks to come.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

