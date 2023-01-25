Windy and Wet

Strong winds approach the region this morning, and given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING through the day. A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Tri-Cities with gusts near 50mph.

Rain is spreading into the region with a soggy morning around the region. The latest radar view is available here

Expect a very mild afternoon as sunshine warms conditions into the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Winter Weather Returns

Scattered showers will develop tonight into Thursday. As colder air moves into the region, a change to snow is expected. Accumulations will be minimal, with higher elevations looking at around one to two inches Thursday into Thursday night.

Weekend Outlook

Expect a seasonal Saturday with highs in the low 50’s Saturday. Scattered showers will develop on Sunday afternoon with highs near 50.

